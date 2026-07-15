War is no environmental peace

In March this year, UNEP issued an urgent statement on environmental damage due to the ongoing wars, with its chief Inger Andersen calling the toll immediate and severe. This is when protection of the environment during conflicts already has global recognition. November 5 is marked as the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Fifty years ago, the world adopted the Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques, which prohibits “the use of environmental modification techniques as a means of warfare”. In 1977, two clauses were added to the Geneva Conventions “prohibiting methods or means of warfare that are intended, or may be expected, to cause widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment”. A decade ago, the second session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) adopted a resolution on protection of environment in conflict areas, citing a 1992 UN General Assembly resolution that called on countries to honour all international laws applicable to environment during conflicts. In 2024, UNEA adopted a consensus decision mandating UNEP to support countries to gauge and mitigate environmental impacts of conflicts. The International Court of Justice’s milestone advisory in July 2025, holding countries’ obligation for climate change, had an opinion by judge Sarah Cleveland on assessing and reporting greenhouse gas emissions from conflicts. But we are witness to how these commitments are blatantly breached. Andersen described it as a “new emerging vicious circle” adding, “the environment is both victim and a vector of global insecurity.” As the world battles hydra-like wars, the environment needs relief.