Deadly floods leave cities reeling from loss and devastation across the globe
An adversely changing climate has made rainfall patterns erratic to an extent that both deluge and drought have intensified
The months of June-July are seeing the world grapple with a series of extreme weather events.
Unprecedented rainfall and severe flooding have impacted various regions, including China, Canada, Greece, Switzerland, and Italy.
These incidents have caused significant damage, power outages, and disruptions to daily life, highlighting the global challenge of managing climate-related disasters.