‘We can’t breathe’: Himachal residents protest against India’s first API plant over pollution claims

Around 1,000 people staged a protest and rally in Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh on March 23, 2026, accusing pharmaceutical firm Kinvan Pvt Ltd of causing water, air and noise pollution.

The demonstrators, many of them women from 10 to 15 nearby villages, alleged that the company was violating environmental norms and demanded that the unit be shut down.

Protesters claimed that wastewater from the facility had polluted groundwater and caused a persistent foul smell in the area. The rally was organised by local groups including the Kenwan Sangharsh Samiti, Hundoor Parivaran Mitra Sanstha and Him Parivesh Sanstha.

The company’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) unit, which was inaugurated in 2024 in Plasda village by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the first of its kind in India.

Naresh Ghai, secretary of the Kenwan Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that odours from the plant spread across a radius of four to five kilometres, making it difficult for residents to breathe and forcing them to keep doors and windows shut.

Ghai also claimed that in a previous incident, a company tanker transporting untreated waste was seized, leading to a fine of Rs 22 lakh and the registration of a police case. He added that fish had been found dead in a nearby river for several days.

Addressing the rally, Guman Singh, convener of the Himalayan Policy Campaign, alleged that the central government had provided financial support for setting up the plant while weakening environmental safeguards. He said local communities were now “paying a heavy price”.

Concerns over water use and local resources

In a memorandum submitted to the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, protesters raised concerns about the plant’s water usage.

They said the facility had been permitted to use around 6.71 kilolitres of water per day, but questioned whether this limit was being exceeded given the scale of operations.

The memorandum also pointed out that the factory is located close to a local river system, which supports at least 16 government drinking water and irrigation schemes serving Nalagarh town and surrounding villages, including Radiali, Rakh Ram Singh, New Nalagarh, Kirpalpur, Nikkuwal and Rajpura.

Residents warned that excessive water extraction could lead to shortages in the near future. They also alleged that groundwater levels had fallen since the plant began operating, with handpumps and wells in some areas nearing depletion.

Protesters have called for an immediate audit of the company’s water use, as well as a broader review of water management in the region by the Jal Shakti Department.

They warned that if their concerns are not addressed, they may escalate their protest.