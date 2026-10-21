When hills are sold, who pays the debt of dust?

In the light rain, feet sink into the mud on the unpaved footpath of Bansa village. Ahead, the wet slope of the Kaimur hills is half hidden in mist.

"This slope once kept the village's hearths burning. About 15 years ago, mining happened here and money came into our homes. When the quarries shut, the work went too, and migration became our fate," said Bandhu Sah. The hills will be broken again, and for him the news has come not as fear but as hope.

At the village square, Bighan Chaudhary watches the rain. "If work was available here, why would anyone leave?" he asked.

In 2007, the Bihar government banned stone mining in parts of this region. In the same hills, the auction of mining blocks has now begun again. In Gayghat and Gijwahi, about 15 unpaved tracks leading to quarrying areas have been identified. These tracks serve areas spread over roughly 1,500 acres (about 600 hectares), and tenders have been invited to destroy them by blasting. Around the hills of the two villages lie homes, fields and cattle-grazing routes. Monsoon water runs down the same slopes and channels that official maps now mark as mining blocks.

The region already knows what mining costs. "Not only Karwandia and Jamuhar, but Dilia, Amra Talab, Madaini, Dhaudrah, Kanchanpur, Gopi Bigha, Dawanpur, Gayghat and Wazirganj have long faced the health effects of mining. Hundreds of families were affected by silicosis," said Sandeep Chandravanshi of Gopi Bigha.

A 2016 paper by Jayshankar Prasad Singh, a professor at the local Sher Shah College, found that stone mining in the Sasaram–Dehri region then employed about 10,000 people. But dust, noise and water pollution from 505 crusher plants affected 21 villages, including Karwandia.

Villages on the front line

In September 2026, the settlement process began for two stone-mining blocks in Gayghat and Gijwahi. Together they cover about 13 hectares, and the initial tender amount is reported to be roughly Rs 24 crore. About 1,500 people live in Gayghat and about 2,700 in Gijwahi. The large mining centres of Karwandia and Jamuhar lie nearby. Judging by village populations and mining transport routes, the initial impact zone could cover 15,000 to 20,000 people, by the author's estimate.

The economic argument for mining is clear. The construction industry needs stone, the state earns revenue, and transport, machinery, loading and crushing can create jobs. "This can be an important opportunity for local youth," says Sah.



The concern is just as real. "A few people will get jobs, while the changes caused by mining may affect the entire community," says Rampravesh, a local resident.

What comes after auction?

The auction documents mention environmental clearance, pollution-control consent, an approved mining plan, GPS tracking, drone surveys, e-challans and online monitoring of production.

Legally, the block is first auctioned and a successful bidder selected. An auction does not grant permission to mine; it grants only the right to mine. Mining can begin only after an approved mining plan, environmental clearance and the state pollution control board's consent to establish and operate are obtained. Bihar's 2026 orders even provide that, for some blocks, the mining plan and clearance be secured before the auction. The sequence, therefore, cannot by itself be called illegal. In Gayghat and Gijwahi, the key question is which approvals already exist and which are still to come.

Alok Chamadia, a local journalist who has campaigned against mining in Kaimur, says the real issue is the order in which the economic decision and environmental approvals proceed, and how much the community can see and understand of the process. In his view, once bids are placed and investment calculations made, the independence of the later environmental review deserves public scrutiny. So does the question of whether the assessment will cover a single mine or the whole hill region where mining is already under way.

The same questions apply to the state. Before the auction, was the region's water, villages, farmland, population and the cumulative impact of existing mining assessed? If so, why is the report not public? If not, on what basis are new blocks being auctioned in a settled area? Until publication, the Department of Mines and Geology, the District Mining Officer, Rohtas, and the Bihar State Pollution Control Board had not replied to these questions.

Lease boundary not impact boundary

The boundary of a mining lease and the boundary of its impact are not the same. Environmental journalist Umesh Kumar Ray points out that once the hill is cut, the rock goes to a crusher and then leaves by truck. The impact will not stay within the land recorded in the auction. Transport routes, crushers, dumping areas and the movement of debris will add to it.

"Dust can increase from drilling, crushing and vehicles; blasting can produce noise and vibration," said Shivam Kumar, an expert on mining and biodiversity. Monitoring of PM10, PM2.5 and silica-bearing dust released from some rocks will be necessary, he said, but it is more important that the results be public for local people.

For families, the questions about blasting are concrete. At what distance will blasts occur? How will vibration be monitored? What are the safety standards for homes and schools? If there is a complaint, who is accountable?

Nor is the road merely a transport route. "By that same road the farmer goes to the field, children go to school, and cattle go out to graze," said Bishwanath Singh of Dhankarha village. "If old grazing routes are closed or restricted because of mining, it will directly affect the rural economy."

Accounting for water and hill

Hill slopes, rock formations and natural drainage lines are linked to the flow of rainwater and the recharge of groundwater. Removing rock can alter water pathways, though the actual impact depends on local geology. Before mining begins, it should be clear which catchment each block falls in, what water sources lie nearby, and how likely it is that debris and sediment will reach fields and channels during the monsoon.

"The stone taken from the hill will go to the market, but the original rock structure will not come back," said Sadanand Rai, president of the Vanvasi Seva Kendra. A rehabilitation plan, he argues, cannot be limited to planting saplings or filling pits. It must state what condition the land, drainage and habitats will be left in after mining, and who will monitor this.

GPS and drones: Oversight or formality?

Fitting vehicles with GPS or providing for drone surveys is not, by itself, a guarantee against illegal mining. The documents do not say how often drones will fly, whether they will cover the entire area or whether the data will be public.

"E-challans and online production records will become effective control only when actual production is matched against the approved limit, weighbridge and transport records," says Upendra Mishra, a senior journalist in Dehri-on-Sone. "Otherwise the digital system may remain just a new form of paper monitoring."

The same applies when approvals change hands. If the operator changes, how will the old conditions bind the new one, and how will people come to know?

Biggest challenge: Cumulative impact

Cumulative impact is the total pressure that many mines, crushers and trucks put on the same area. If new blocks are added between existing centres such as Karwandia and Jamuhar, and expansion is being prepared, assessing any single project will not give the full picture.

Gijwahi's zone of impact is not one village. A belt of villages, from Dhankarha and Kurdaun to Bansa and Kota, is connected to it, so project-by-project compliance will not be enough. What is needed is a joint assessment of the whole region's carrying capacity, catchment and transport pressure.

A hospital and a heritage

Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar lies very close to the hill and is an especially sensitive institution. "Patients are in a state of treatment and rest there, so the effect of heavy-vehicle dust, constant noise and blasting vibration can be more serious than on the general population," said Neeraj Kumar Pandey of Bandu village.

Then there is the question of history. "In government documents, the Kaimur hills are treated as a mineral reserve, but thousands of years of human history are recorded in them too," said archaeologist Shyamsundar Tiwari. The paintings and engravings in more than a hundred prehistoric rock shelters in these hills, very close to Sasaram, are "not merely marks on stone but evidence of a civilisation that existed here long before written history".

Opening new mining blocks among sites such as Barhamsia, Hathiyaman, Chhamasiyaman, Konwaman and Chhokonwaman is therefore not just about breaking a hill, Tiwari says. "The question is whether, in the speed of auction and mining, that history will also be crushed, for which there is no official yardstick to set a price."

The basic question is bigger still: when the government knows these hills hold prehistoric heritage, why was no independent, mandatory assessment of its protection carried out before the auction?

Dust or stone?

In Gayghat and Gijwahi, the real question is not merely for or against mining. Jobs are essential for the youth, and revenue for the state. But for villagers, fields, water, pastures and safe passage are equally real resources. A project's success should not be judged only by how much stone came out or how many people got jobs. It must also count how many trucks ran, what happened to the road, how many complaints came in, how many conditions were inspected, and how often action was taken on violations.

The accounting for the hill, the water and the village will take far longer. If monitoring is treated as a formality after the auction, and the community is left as merely an "affected population", then a few years from now the region will have to account not only for production but for loss.

"Then the question will not be how much stone left Rohtas," said Chamadia.



"It will be how many fields came under pressure, how many water sources were affected, and how many villages watched the old world around them change. The government has put a price on the stone. Has it also reckoned what the village will lose after the hill is broken? The stone sold at auction can be quarried elsewhere. But broken hills, altered water sources and erased rock paintings cannot," he asked.