When pollution funds its police, how will environment be protected?

At first glance, the idea sounds sensible: Polluters pay, and the money is used for environmental work. But a closer reading of the rules reveals a troubling shift, from rectifying environmental harm to institutionalising pollution as a revenue stream.

When violations keep system running

The design choice at the heart of the Fund is its source of money. All penalties imposed under the Air Act, the Water Act and the Environment (Protection) Act must now be credited to the Environmental Protection Fund. In addition, all fines recovered from companies for environmental violations, including personal liability of directors and officers under Section 16(2) of the Environment (Protection) Act, are routed into the same pool.

This means the Fund grows only when violations occur. Penalties, instead of primarily deterring pollution or repairing damage, become a regular source of funding for the environmental regulatory system itself. Better compliance would weaken the Fund’s inflows; persistent pollution would strengthen them. Environmental protection including monitoring, research, capacity building of regulators, in effect, risks becoming dependent on environmental failure.

Spending on systems, not necessarily on pollution mitigation

The notification does more than create a fund; it tightly defines how the money can be used. The permitted expenditures cover a wide range of activities, most of which relate to monitoring, research, capacity building and administration. While these are important for governance, they do not automatically translate into cleaner air, safer water or restored ecosystems.