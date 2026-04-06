Why Kerala’s election manifestos still continue to speak a language from a previous era on environment

Kerala’s election manifestos have arrived at a moment when the state is no longer debating climate change as a distant possibility. It is living in collapsing coastlines, loosening hills, and forest edges where human settlements and wildlife now collide with increasing frequency. Yet, across the political spectrum, the documents that outline Kerala’s future continue to speak a language shaped by an earlier era, where development can be expanded without fundamentally confronting ecological limits.

The three major alliances, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), differ in tone and emphasis. But when read against the backdrop of extreme weather, coastal erosion, and human-animal conflict, they reveal a deeper continuity. Infrastructure-led growth remains the central political promise, while ecology is treated as a constraint to be managed, not a boundary that defines policy.

Kerala’s geography makes it acutely vulnerable. A narrow strip between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, it faces simultaneous pressures from the coast, the monsoon, and fragile mountain systems. Over the past decade, these vulnerabilities have intensified into recurring crises. The floods of 2018 and 2019 were not isolated events but markers of a new pattern where extreme rainfall overwhelms river basins already altered by dams, quarrying, and land use change. Landslides in Idukki, Wayanad, and Kottayam have become seasonal tragedies, often linked to slope destabilisation and unregulated construction. Along the coast, districts such as Alappuzha and Ernakulam have witnessed entire stretches of land disappear, forcing fisher families into repeated cycles of displacement.

At the same time, human-animal conflict has surged across forest fringe districts. Elephants, wild boar, and other species increasingly enter farms and settlements as habitats shrink and ecological corridors fragment. These are not separate crises. They are interconnected expressions of a single reality. Kerala has crossed ecological thresholds in multiple landscapes at once.

Against this background, the LDF manifesto presents the most expansive vision. It outlines a wide programme to transform Kerala into a high-growth, industrially diversified economy. Manufacturing expansion, infrastructure corridors, logistics networks, and urban development form its core. There is an implicit recognition of sustainability through references to agriculture, local governance, and welfare. The LDF’s emphasis on decentralisation in governance has historically allowed for context-sensitive interventions.

However, the contradiction lies in the scale of its development ambition. Industrial corridors and infrastructure expansion inevitably intersect with ecologically fragile zones. In the Western Ghats, road widening, quarrying, and construction continue to alter slopes that are already vulnerable to intense rainfall. Despite years of debate around ecological sensitivity, the manifesto does not offer clear regulatory clarity on where development must stop.

The approach appears to rely on engineering resilience, building stronger infrastructure to withstand climatic shocks, rather than ecological restraint that limits interventions in fragile landscapes. Along the coast, the emphasis remains on seawalls and protective structures rather than long-term strategies such as managed retreat or ecosystem restoration. The model is one of state-led development with environmental awareness embedded within it, but without a decisive shift from patterns that are themselves contributing to ecological stress.

The UDF manifesto positions itself as more environmentally cautious, particularly in response to controversies around large projects. It promises eco-friendly infrastructure and signals a willingness to reassess initiatives that have faced public opposition. This reflects a political reading of Kerala’s recent protests, where environmental concerns intersect with livelihoods.

Yet, beyond this sensitivity, the manifesto does not articulate a comprehensive ecological framework. Environmental considerations appear largely at the level of individual projects rather than systemic policy. Urban flooding in cities such as Kochi, driven by wetland reclamation and inadequate drainage, is not addressed through a clear urban ecological strategy. Coastal erosion is framed primarily as a welfare issue requiring compensation rather than as a planning failure demanding structural change.

The UDF’s approach can be seen as reactive. It responds to specific conflicts but stops short of redesigning development itself.

The NDA manifesto foregrounds infrastructure and welfare expansion, aligning with a broader national narrative of growth driven by connectivity and investment. In this framework, environmental concerns remain peripheral. There is little engagement with Kerala’s ecological vulnerabilities across its different landscapes.

The emphasis on highways, rail corridors, and major institutions suggests a high-intensity development model that does not explicitly account for carrying capacity or cumulative environmental impact. Human- animal conflict, now a major political issue in districts like Wayanad, is not addressed as an ecological crisis linked to habitat fragmentation. Instead, it remains within the domain of administrative response.

Across these three approaches, a shared grammar becomes visible. Infrastructure is the central political currency. Roads, railways, ports, and corridors dominate the imagination of progress. Ecology is secondary, often framed as an obstacle or an afterthought.

Climate impacts are normalised rather than politicised. Floods, landslides, and coastal erosion are treated as disasters requiring relief and compensation, not as indicators of systemic failure that demand a rethinking of development. Environmental issues remain fragmented. Coastal erosion is addressed through fisheries and housing, landslides through disaster management, and human animal conflict through forest administration. There is no integrated ecological vision linking these phenomena.

Nowhere is this clearer than along Kerala’s coast. Harbour construction, seawalls, and sand mining have altered natural processes of erosion and accretion. Protective structures often shift erosion rather than prevent it, intensifying damage in adjacent areas. Fishing villages are forced into repeated relocation, with livelihoods disrupted and social networks weakened. Yet, policy continues to prioritise hard infrastructure solutions. There is little discussion of alternatives such as beach nourishment, mangrove restoration, or planned retreat from high-risk zones.

In the Western Ghats, decades of quarrying, road construction, and unplanned development have altered fragile slopes. Extreme rainfall now triggers landslides with increasing frequency. Scientific studies have repeatedly called for stricter land-use regulations in ecologically sensitive zones. Yet, the manifestos stop short of committing to such measures. The political cost of restricting construction and mining remains high.

Human animal conflict tells a similar story. In districts such as Wayanad and Palakkad, encounters between humans and wildlife are no longer rare. These conflicts are rooted in habitat fragmentation and the expansion of human activity into forested areas. However, policy responses remain administrative rather than ecological, focusing on compensation and control rather than addressing underlying causes.

What is missing across all three manifestos is a coherent vision of Kerala as a climate-vulnerable state. Such a vision would require clear ecological zoning, integrated coastal management, urban climate strategies, landscape-level planning in the Western Ghats, and a just transition framework for communities affected by ecological policies. Instead, what emerges is a continuation of incremental adjustments within an existing model of growth.

This gap reflects the nature of electoral politics. Infrastructure projects are visible and immediate, while ecological protection involves restrictions and long-term trade-offs. The benefits of environmental protection are diffuse, while the costs are concentrated and politically sensitive. As a result, parties tend to incorporate environmental concerns in limited ways without allowing them to reshape the core development paradigm.

Yet, outside mainstream electoral politics, alternative frameworks have begun to take shape. The Green Manifesto, articulated by environmental groups and civil society, places ecological limits at the centre of governance. It calls for strict land use zoning in the Western Ghats, a shift towards ecosystem-based coastal protection, and a transition to low-impact livelihoods. It treats climate change as the organising principle of policy rather than a sectoral issue.

The People’s Manifesto, emerging from grassroots movements among fisherfolk, farmers, and Adivasi communities, grounds environmental concerns in livelihood and justice. It demands recognition of coastal erosion as displacement, calls for community-led resource governance, and highlights how ecological degradation disproportionately affects marginalised groups.

These documents remain outside electoral power, but they point to what the mainstream manifestos avoid. Kerala’s crisis is not simply about managing disasters. It is about redefining development within ecological limits and social justice.