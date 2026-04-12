Environment

Will there be more plastic than fish in our oceans?

Understanding marine litter with Satish Sinha

Marine litter is any waste that ends up in our oceans — and almost all of it traces back to us. From plastic bags to microplastics, our waste is devastating marine ecosystems and entering our food chain.

In this interview, Satish Sinha from Toxics Link explains what marine litter is, what it is made of, its impact on life underwater and on land, and what policy changes are urgently needed.

Ecosystem
Oceans
microplastics
Plastic
aquatic ecosystem
Food chain
marine litter

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