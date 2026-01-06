Environment

Winter, woollens and warmth in Delhi

During winter, Delhi’s roadsides are busy with makeshift stalls selling cheap, affordable winter wear
Delhi is experiencing a cold winter like most of North India. The demand for winter wear is consequently up.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
A cold wave is on in Delhi and the National Capital Region. With temperatures dipping, the demand for woollens and winter wear has shot up.

The roadside is often the place where most of the city gets its winter wear. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Woollens are often sold on the roadside in Delhi during winters, with secondhand clothes being cheaper and more affordable for much of Delhi’s population.

The cheap, affordable clothes sold at these makeshift stalls help keep Delhi residents warm and safe during the harsh winter.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

While areas like Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Majnu Ka Tilla are known for bustling sales of winter wear, affordable and cheap winter clothes can be available in any roadside curb, overbridge or under-bridge across the vast metropolis.

