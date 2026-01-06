Winter, woollens and warmth in Delhi

A cold wave is on in Delhi and the National Capital Region. With temperatures dipping, the demand for woollens and winter wear has shot up.
Woollens are often sold on the roadside in Delhi during winters, with secondhand clothes being cheaper and more affordable for much of Delhi’s population.
While areas like Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Majnu Ka Tilla are known for bustling sales of winter wear, affordable and cheap winter clothes can be available in any roadside curb, overbridge or under-bridge across the vast metropolis.