Environment

Wood art is a tribute to the tribal ethos of the Nagas

Carvings made of wood are deeply symbolic for Naga tribes and clans, representing strength and community spirit
Wood art is a tribute to the tribal ethos of the Nagas
Wood carving is among the oldest and most important art forms of the Nagas.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on

The Nagas are an ethnic group made up of various tribes and several clans and sub-clans, spread across Northeastern India and Myanmar.

Before coming under British rule, the Naga clans were autonomous and mostly animist in belief. Their arts, notably wood carving, reflects this facet of their past.

Wood art is a tribute to the tribal ethos of the Nagas
The carvings often depict warriors, hunters, ancestors, animals, and scenes from village life.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Wood carving is among the oldest and most important art forms of Nagaland, with Naga tribes having a long tradition of creating wooden sculptures, totems, and household objects that reflect their myths, rituals, and everyday life.

Wood art is a tribute to the tribal ethos of the Nagas
These carvings are deeply symbolic for the tribes and clans of the Nagas, a tribute to their ancient ways of life.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The carvings often depict warriors, hunters, ancestors, animals, and scenes from village life (like pounding rice, dancing, or celebrations).

These carvings are not just decorative; they are deeply symbolic, representing strength, fertility, prosperity, and community spirit.

Nagaland
Nagas
Wood art
Wood carvings

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in