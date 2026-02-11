Wood art is a tribute to the tribal ethos of the Nagas

The Nagas are an ethnic group made up of various tribes and several clans and sub-clans, spread across Northeastern India and Myanmar.
Before coming under British rule, the Naga clans were autonomous and mostly animist in belief. Their arts, notably wood carving, reflects this facet of their past.
Wood carving is among the oldest and most important art forms of Nagaland, with Naga tribes having a long tradition of creating wooden sculptures, totems, and household objects that reflect their myths, rituals, and everyday life.
The carvings often depict warriors, hunters, ancestors, animals, and scenes from village life (like pounding rice, dancing, or celebrations).
These carvings are not just decorative; they are deeply symbolic, representing strength, fertility, prosperity, and community spirit.