Black rice idli with raw mango and ‘ajwain’ leaves chutney is all about how food evolves by crossing cultures, as people reimagine old ingredients in new forms

Black rice idli and raw mango and ajwain leaves chutney carries the fondest memories of my life. I tried this dish after getting frustrated with my stock of black rice. I had bought 5 kg of black rice, thinking it to be the answer to my year-long search for low-GI and fibrous rice.

After a regular ritual of overnight soaking, when I finally made it for lunch, my excitement evaporated. I felt I was forcing myself to eat grains of stones in the form of rice. With much reluctance I finished my meal. What followed the meal was a visual hallucination of brown-coloured idli, quite similar to nachni idlis.

Two days later, I made it for breakfast; neatly packed to be taken during the journey from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on the Vistadome Express. It is absolutely travel-friendly food because you can make the idli and chutney two days before and just reheat it before leaving for the journey. It doesn’t split and remains soft and unbelievably spongy throughout.

This dish reminds me how food evolves crossing states, cultures, and borders as people reimagine old ingredients in new forms.

What amazes me most is how this simple recipe revives a forgotten grain, bringing back both nutrition and tradition, while quietly answering our modern lifestyle health issues.