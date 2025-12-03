Chips, biscuits, soft drinks: Why a landmark US lawsuit is accusing big brands of engineering addictive, unhealthy foods

What the lawsuit claims

Chiu said the city is suing the companies under California’s unfair competition and public nuisance laws for their “deceptive” practices. “We are seeking to enjoin deceptive marketing and to obtain restitution in civil penalties to recover the enormous costs borne by governments the public health costs that stem from chronic diseases due to UPFs,” he said.

There is plenty of scientific evidence linking these calorie-rich, nutrient-poor UPFs to a range of negative health outcomes. A November 2023 factsheet from the Global Food Research Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that high UPF consumption is associated not only with obesity and diabetes, but also cardiovascular disease, dementia, depression and cancer in the US, United Kingdom and Europe.

In October, Down To Earth reported that certain foods can trigger addictive behaviour comparable to substance-use disorders. One 2022 meta-analysis estimated global UPF addiction prevalence at 14-20 per cent, similar to levels seen for alcohol-use disorders.

The researchers explained these foods are intentionally engineered by powerful corporations to stimulate the brain’s pleasure centre with precision, to encourage overconsumption and maximise profit.

“Like the tobacco industry, they knew their products make people very sick, but hid the truth from the public,” said Chiu. He also shared a personal story about how as a child, his mother used Pringles potato crisps (stackable chips) to get him to take swimming lessons. “And to this day, I love my pringles. But they are designed to be highly addictive,” he said.