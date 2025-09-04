Cutting food waste, eating healthier can make regions self-sufficient: Study

A new study has found that reducing food waste and shifting to healthier diets can help regions feed themselves without relying heavily on imports. The findings highlight that food habits matter as much as farming practices when it comes to food security.

Today, around a third of the food produced in the world is wasted, either at home, in shops or during production. At the same time, diets in many developed countries are high in meat, dairy and processed foods, which require large amounts of land and resources.

This combination puts pressure on farmland, harms the environment and increases dependence on global supply chains. Events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war showed how quickly those supply chains can be disrupted, leaving countries vulnerable.