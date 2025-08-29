Exotic flavors and unseen allies: Supporting pollinators for evolving urban diets

Walk into any upscale supermarket in Bengaluru, and you are likely to find shelves stocked with avocados, dragon fruit, blueberries and luxury chocolates. Food items once considered rare or exotic are increasingly becoming part of everyday diets.

With urbanisation and improved connectivity, dietary shifts are driven by the ease of access to a variety of ingredients and cuisines, as well as increasing health awareness and aspirational eating influenced by food trends.

Cities such as Bengaluru are at the forefront of this transition, reflecting global trends in urban food consumption. As people migrate to these cities from across the country, they serve as melting pots of cultural and culinary traditions and ideas.

Fresh produce sections in markets today cater to a clientele that is increasingly open to culinary experimentation. Local and traditional diets are often being supplemented, and in some cases replaced, by more diverse and globally inspired food choices.

The effect of the demand for new foods can be felt beyond supermarkets and city limits. It is reshaping the agricultural landscape. Farmers in Karnataka are actively cultivating high-value exotic crops, including avocado, rambutan and dragon fruit, with support from the state’s horticultural initiatives.

The area under exotic fruit cultivation in the state has grown significantly. The cultivation of dragon fruit, for example, has increased by 200 hectares in just one year and now covers over 430 hectares. There are good reasons for this trend.