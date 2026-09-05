Fake expiry dates on packaged food and front of pack labelling

India’s food safety crisis is no longer just about unhygienic kitchens or surprise inspections. From elite restaurants to supermarket shelves, questions are being raised about what we are actually eating—and whether consumers have enough information to make informed choices.

Recent food safety raids, including surprise inspections associated with Tukaram Mundhe, have once again brought hygiene and compliance into the spotlight. But beyond restaurants lies another, quieter battle: the packaged food industry.

A warehouse raid in Mumbai reportedly exposed the alleged manipulation of expiry dates on popular packaged foods, including chips, noodles and soft drinks, with original dates being removed and replaced with future dates. Such incidents raise a larger question: how much can consumers really trust the information printed on the packets they buy?

This video goes deeper into the world of processed and ultra-processed foods and examines how competition within the food industry can influence the formulation and marketing of products.