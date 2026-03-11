Gas shortage due to West Asia crisis threatens food security of migrant workers, business of street vendors

India’s Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, as the government’s first formal response to the Gulf energy disruption, established an allocation framework to ration gas supplies. But it left a critical gap: food access of millions of migrant workers in Indian cities, many of whom depend on low-cost hotels, dhabas, and community eateries for daily meals.

With the collapse of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a route that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s petroleum trade and a major share of LNG shipments — since the attack by US-Israel and retaliatory attacks by Iran, India, which imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil and a growing share of its LNG through Gulf routes, on March 10 invoked provisions of the Essential Commodities Act to regulate the supply and distribution of natural gas and ensure priority sectors continue to receive fuel.

The order protects piped natural gas (PNG) for households, compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles, and natural gas used for LPG production at full supply while cutting allocations to several industrial and commercial sectors including refineries and power: restricted supply at 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption, petrochemicals and fertiliser plants at 70 per cent, and industrial and commercial users at 65 per cent.

In the industrial and commercial category, however, the order groups together a wide range of gas users — including hotels, dhabas, roadside eateries, canteen-style restaurants and community kitchens — all of which now face a 35 per cent supply cut.

Many of India’s estimated 100 million migrant workers in cities eat their daily meals at these low-cost establishments within walking distance of their construction sites, factories, warehouses, and urban slum settlements, because they lack access to home kitchens. This reduction could directly affect food availability and prices. For them, the gas shortage will not be a mere price hike but a direct hit to their food security.

For street vendors who serve low-cost meals to migrant workers, the disruption has already begun to show on the ground. Many workers who cannot afford even small dhabas depend on roadside food stalls, which operate on small LPG cylinders or informal gas connections and require frequent refills.

“We have started seeing the impact already. With the present situation, many of the street vendors are facing problems and have shut down,” said Sandeep Verma, convenor of the Indian Hawkers Alliance.

According to Verma, vendors are unable to pass rising fuel costs on to their customers. “Those who still have limited supply cannot increase food prices like restaurants because the people who eat here simply can’t afford costly meals. We have received multiple calls since yesterday. This is a double hit — one on the livelihoods of vendors and second on the food security of migrant workers who depend on them,” he said.

Of the roughly 10,000 vendors associated with the alliance, Verma said around 1,000 have already closed down since the supply disruption began.