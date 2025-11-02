The Green Kitchen Season 4 Episode 1: How community seed banks in Karnataka are reviving traditional millets
In the premiere of Green Kitchen Season 4, the focus is on Karnataka's community seed banks, which are pivotal in preserving traditional millet varieties.
These banks, supported by dedicated 'seed saviours,' provide farmers with climate-resilient seeds, encouraging a shift back to traditional agriculture.
Seeds— especially those that are climate-resilient— are crucial to farmers. In the Fourth Season of The Green Kitchen, we bring to you stories of seeds: their traditional varieties, the community seed banks where these are being stored, and the ‘seed saviours’ who have helped preserve and conserve them.
In this first episode, Vibha Varshney and Shreya K A travel to Dharwad in Karnataka where community seed banks are ensuring that good quality millet seeds are available to farmers who want to shift to cultivation of traditional crops.