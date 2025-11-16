Food

Green Kitchen Season 4 Episode 3: Why more modern farmers are switching back to traditional seeds

DTE travels to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to understand why farmers, young and old, are abandoning hybrids and returning to climate-resilient native seeds

Seeds — especially those that are climate-resilient — are crucial to farmers. In the Fourth Season of The Green Kitchen, we bring to you stories of seeds: their traditional varieties, the community seed banks where these are being stored, and the ‘seed saviours’ who have helped preserve and conserve them. Their resilience to increasing temperatures, flooding and droughts makes them essential tools in the fight against climate change.

In this final episode, we travel to Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and Tijara in Rajasthan to meet two farmers practising permaculture, natural farming and biodynamic farming — all using native seeds. Through their journeys, we explore why traditional seeds are more resilient, how they support healthier soil, and why they help create more nutritious food.

See all the videos in Hindi
Biodiversity
sustainable agriculture
soil health
natural farming
permaculture farming
traditional seeds
soil health card
The Green Kitchen
docuseries
native varieties
heirloom seeds
hybrid vs traditional
biodynamic farming

