Green Kitchen Season 4 Episode 3: Why more modern farmers are switching back to traditional seeds

Seeds — especially those that are climate-resilient — are crucial to farmers. In the Fourth Season of The Green Kitchen, we bring to you stories of seeds: their traditional varieties, the community seed banks where these are being stored, and the ‘seed saviours’ who have helped preserve and conserve them. Their resilience to increasing temperatures, flooding and droughts makes them essential tools in the fight against climate change.

In this final episode, we travel to Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and Tijara in Rajasthan to meet two farmers practising permaculture, natural farming and biodynamic farming — all using native seeds. Through their journeys, we explore why traditional seeds are more resilient, how they support healthier soil, and why they help create more nutritious food.