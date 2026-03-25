Hotter world, hungrier futures: India among most vulnerable large economies to food insecurity as global temperatures rise

India is among the large economies most at risk of worsening food insecurity as global temperatures rise, a new study has found, with projections showing a steady decline in access to adequate and nutritious food under warming scenarios.

The country is set to face a significant decline in food security as global temperatures rise, suggests a new study by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

The report places India’s position in a newly developed food security index among the most concerning. Its baseline score of 5.31 is well below the global average of 6.74 — and behind countries such as Brazil (6.72), Mexico (6.36) and Indonesia (5.87).

But the outlook worsens under warming scenarios. India’s score is projected to fall to 4.96 at 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) of global warming and further to 4.52 at 2°C.

A widening global divide

The study measured how people around the world face being unable to buy good-quality food — or even enough food to survive — following repeated climate-driven shocks. The index assessed food security in 162 countries against four pillars: The availability of adequate food; its accessibility to households, including whether it is affordable; its nutritional value and whether people are healthy enough to absorb those nutrients, termed utilisation; and the sustainability, or resilience, of food supply systems.

At 1.5°C of warming above the pre-industrial average (1850-1900) — a level the world is expected to reach soon — lower-income countries will begin to experience “serious dietary instability”. At 2°C, the situation deteriorates sharply, especially in poor and conflict-affected nations where food systems are already fragile. These countries were projected to see steep declines in food availability and dietary diversity.

The analysis showed that temperature increases will widen the already significant gap in food security between richer and poorer countries, with the sharpest declines expected in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.