Indian diets heavy on carbs and sugar linked to surge in diabetes, study finds

India’s rapidly shifting eating habits — characterised by high carbohydrate and sugar consumption — are fuelling a dramatic rise in diabetes and obesity, according to new evidence from the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study.

Carbohydrate intake among Indians is among the highest in the world, with 62 per cent of total calories derived from carbs. Much of this energy comes from low-quality sources such as white rice, milled whole grains and added sugars. Researchers found that higher calorie intake from carbohydrates was linked to a 14 per cent greater likelihood of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the human body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t produce enough. It is often linked to lifestyle factors such as being overweight, physical inactivity and poor dietary choices.

The findings, published on September 30, 2025 in the journal Nature Medicine , are based on a cross-sectional survey conducted in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF). The survey covered a nationally representative sample of 121,077 adults from urban and rural areas across 36 states, Union Territories and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Detailed dietary information from every fifth participant was used to profile eating patterns across regions and assess inter-and intra-regional differences in macronutrient intake and associated metabolic risks. The results showed consistent links between carb-heavy diets and diabetes risk.

Sugar consumption exceeds guidelines in most states

Another alarming trend was excessive sugar intake. In 21 states and UTs, sugar consumption exceeded the national recommendation of less than 5 per cent of daily energy intake.

A meta-analysis of dietary patterns in six major regions, north, south, east, west, central and north-east, found refined cereals, milled whole grains and added sugars were associated with 13 per cent, 9 per cent and 14 per cent higher odds of type 2 diabetes, respectively.

Vasudevan Sudha, joint first author and senior scientist and head of MDRF’s Department of Foods, Nutrition and Dietetics Research, said similar metabolic risks were observed across all regions, regardless of the main carbohydrate sources.