India’s poorest ration-card holders may see cereal quota tied to family size under new draft law

For India’s poorest families, the amount of subsidised grain they receive may soon depend on how many people live in the household, under a new proposal from the Union government. The Centre has proposed moving from a fixed family quota to a per-person entitlement.

Under the current National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, households covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) — the poorest of the poor — receive a flat 35 kilogrammes (kg) of food grains per family per month, regardless of how many people live in the household. The draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, proposes to replace this with an entitlement of 7 kg per person per month, but with a capping of a maximum of 35 kg per household.

Enacted with the aim to protect people against food insecurity, hunger and malnutrition, NFSA legally entitles 75 per cent of rural and 50 per cent of urban population — two-thirds of the country’s total population (covering 813 million people) — to subsidised food grains.

The Act categorises beneficiaries into two groups: the poorest of the poor under the AAY, and the remaining under Priority Households (PHH).

Beneficiaries in the PHH category are entitled to 5 kg of food grains per person per month at prices of Rs 3, Rs 2 and Rs 1 per kg for rice, wheat, and coarse grains respectively. For AAY beneficiaries, the entitlement is 35 kg of food grains a month, irrespective of family size.

In the proposed draft, the government says the change is aimed at removing intra-category inequities and rationalising food grain allocation.

“The existing household-based entitlement under AAY, though intended as a protective measure for the most vulnerable families, results in significant inequities depending upon the size of the household. Smaller households receive a higher per-capita entitlement, whereas larger households receive a lower per-capita entitlement, which may fall below the entitlement available to priority households,” the draft amendment said.