‘Mallatai Kurma’ is a peanut gravy that is definitely not worth peanuts

The rich, aromatic flavour of Mallatai Kurma (peanut gravy) speaks for itself. The key ingredient in this kurma is peanut, which is used as a wholesome substitute for coconut, giving the dish a distinctive flavour and texture. Peanuts are commonly used in chutneys, sweets and candies, but this recipe is a successful attempt to explore their use in a kurma.

The dish is also convenient to carry while travelling, making it both practical and flavourful. More than just a recipe, it reminds me of my mother-in-law’s home and reflects the traditional flavours and culinary practices of Cuddalore district. It is a beautiful example of how familiar ingredients can be used in new ways while still preserving the essence of traditional food.