‘Mallatai Kurma’ is a peanut gravy that is definitely not worth peanuts

The rich, aromatic flavour of Mallatai Kurma (peanut gravy) speaks for itself. The key ingredient in this kurma is peanut, which is used as a wholesome substitute for coconut, giving the dish a distinctive flavour and texture. Peanuts are commonly used in chutneys, sweets and candies, but this recipe is a successful attempt to explore their use in a kurma.
The dish is also convenient to carry while travelling, making it both practical and flavourful. More than just a recipe, it reminds me of my mother-in-law’s home and reflects the traditional flavours and culinary practices of Cuddalore district. It is a beautiful example of how familiar ingredients can be used in new ways while still preserving the essence of traditional food.
Peanuts, oil, jeera, cardamom, onion, green chilli, ginger garlic paste, tomatoes and grinded paste of cashew and peanut, milk, sugar, chilli powder and turmeric powder, coriander leaves and salt
Dry roast the peanuts and cashews, then grind them together in a 2:1 ratio into a smooth paste. Heat oil in a kadai or wok. Add jeera and cardamom. Once fragrant, add onion, green chilli, and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the onion turns golden. Add tomatoes, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Cook until the tomatoes soften and the oil begins to separate from the masala. Pour in milk and bring it to a gentle boil. Add salt, the prepared peanut-cashew paste, and a little water if required to adjust the consistency. Mix well. Add a pinch of sugar and simmer until the gravy thickens and the flavours blend together. Garnish with coriander leaves.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Arthi Sivabalan is a homemaker from Tamil Nadu