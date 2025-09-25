My Food Story: A spinach and rice combination and a pleasant surprise

My family was tired of eating palak (spinach) as sabji (vegetable curry). So, I decided to surprise them. One day, when they craved pulao, I mixed palak into the recipe. They loved it and didn’t even realise it was made from spinach until I told them later. Now, especially in winter, this palak pulao has become a hot favourite at home. It is health and taste on one plate.
Palak pulao with stir-fried veggies
For the Pulao
Basmati rice – 250 gm
A few whole garam masala spices (bay leaf, *cinnamon stick, cardamom and cloves)
White oil – 2 tbsp
Ghee – 2 tbsp
Salt – to taste
Sugar – 2 tbsp
Black pepper powder – 4 tbsp
Ginger–garlic paste – 1 tsp
Spinach (palak) paste – 1 small bowl
For the stir-fried vegetables
Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, beans, broccoli, etc.) – cut into chunky pieces
White oil – 1 tbsp
Chilli sauce – 1-2 tsp
Tomato sauce – 1-2 tsp
Salt – to taste
Sugar – 1 tsp
Black pepper powder – 1 tsp
White sesame seeds or fresh herbs – for garnish (optional)
To make palak pulao, wash and drain the rice. Heat oil and ghee in a heavy pan, add the whole garam masala, and sauté until fragrant. Add the rice and toss gently so the grains stay separate. Mix in ginger-garlic paste, black pepper, salt, sugar, and spinach paste, and cook for a couple of minutes. Pour in hot water, stir once, and pressure cook for five whistles. Let the pressure release naturally.
For the stir-fried vegetables, heat oil in a wok on high flame. Add the chopped vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes so they stay crisp. Add chilli sauce, tomato sauce, salt, sugar, and black pepper, and toss well. To serve, fluff the palak pulao onto a platter, top it with the stir-fried vegetables, and garnish with sesame seeds or herbs.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.
Sanjita Nanda is an entrepreneur from West Bengal