My Food Story: A spinach and rice combination and a pleasant surprise

My family was tired of eating palak (spinach) as sabji (vegetable curry). So, I decided to surprise them. One day, when they craved pulao, I mixed palak into the recipe. They loved it and didn’t even realise it was made from spinach until I told them later. Now, especially in winter, this palak pulao has become a hot favourite at home. It is health and taste on one plate.

Palak pulao with stir-fried veggies

Ingredients

For the Pulao

Basmati rice – 250 gm

A few whole garam masala spices (bay leaf, *cinnamon stick, cardamom and cloves)

White oil – 2 tbsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Black pepper powder – 4 tbsp

Ginger–garlic paste – 1 tsp

Spinach (palak) paste – 1 small bowl

For the stir-fried vegetables

Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, beans, broccoli, etc.) – cut into chunky pieces

White oil – 1 tbsp

Chilli sauce – 1-2 tsp

Tomato sauce – 1-2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Sugar – 1 tsp

Black pepper powder – 1 tsp

White sesame seeds or fresh herbs – for garnish (optional)

Method

To make palak pulao, wash and drain the rice. Heat oil and ghee in a heavy pan, add the whole garam masala, and sauté until fragrant. Add the rice and toss gently so the grains stay separate. Mix in ginger-garlic paste, black pepper, salt, sugar, and spinach paste, and cook for a couple of minutes. Pour in hot water, stir once, and pressure cook for five whistles. Let the pressure release naturally.

For the stir-fried vegetables, heat oil in a wok on high flame. Add the chopped vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes so they stay crisp. Add chilli sauce, tomato sauce, salt, sugar, and black pepper, and toss well. To serve, fluff the palak pulao onto a platter, top it with the stir-fried vegetables, and garnish with sesame seeds or herbs.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Sanjita Nanda is an entrepreneur from West Bengal