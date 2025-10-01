My Food Story: ‘Burnt cheese’, discovered by accident

Chhena Poda, meaning ‘burnt cheese’, is a famous sweet from Odisha. My childhood memories are filled with its caramel smell during festivals like Raja Parba. The dish was discovered by accident when a sweet maker in Cuttack overbaked chhena, creating a smoky, caramelised dessert. Made with fresh chhena, sugar, semolina, and nuts, it bakes slowly to get a rich taste and crust. For me, it’s more than a sweet. It’s a taste of home, tradition, and happy celebrations.

Chhena Poda

Ingredients

Fresh Indian cottage cheese (Chhena)

Jaggery

Semolina (Sooji/Rava)

Cardamom powder

Cashew nuts

Raisins

Clarified butter (Ghee)

Sal leaves

Method

Prepare chhena. Drain fresh chhena well to remove excess whey. Then knead it smoothly by hand until soft and creamy. Combine the kneaded chhena with sugar, semolina, cardamom powder, chopped cashews, and raisins. Add a little milk, if needed, to bind the mixture.

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease a baking dish with ghee to prevent sticking. Pour the chhena mixture into the greased dish and bake for about 45-50 minutes until the top turns golden brown and caramelised. Let it cool completely to set. Slice and serve chilled or at room temperature.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Sandeep Kumar is a businessman from Maharashtra