My Food Story: ‘Gajar ki kulfi’ and a hot summer day in the hills

On hot summer days in the hills, my grandmother would simmer carrots, milk, and jaggery into a sweet mix and freeze it into kulfi. Sitting on the veranda, we licked the cold, creamy carrot kulfi as the valleys stretched below. Summer felt pure and simple.

Gajar ki kulfi

Ingredients

Orange carrots – 2 (washed, scraped, and chopped)

Roasted fox nuts (Makhana) – 1 handful

Jaggery – 1 cup (grated or finely chopped)

Ginger – 1 small piece (washed and peeled)

Fennel seeds – 2 pinches (finely crushed)

Milk – 500 ml

Fresh cream (Malai) – 2 tablespoons

Method

In a heavy-bottomed pan (steel or non-stick), cook the chopped carrots, milk, and roasted fox nuts together. Keep stirring until the milk reduces to half, then turn off the heat. Let the mixture cool and grind it into a smooth paste in a mixer. Add jaggery, fennel seeds, and ginger, and grind again. Mix in the fresh cream. Pour this mixture into kulfi moulds or small bowls, cover, and freeze for about six hours. Once set, enjoy the carrot kulfi as a refreshing dessert after meals.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Madhu Mehrotra is a homemaker from Uttarakhand