My Food Story: ‘Moong dal moongodi’ is a monsoon special

Moong dal moongodi is a traditional preparation enjoyed especially during the rainy season. In many households, it is made in advance and stored for use in curries or as a snack. The process of making it at home is often a shared family activity. Freshly made moongodis are considered not only tasty but also very healthy.

Moongodi

Ingredients

Split green gram (Moong dal)

Turmeric powder

Salt

Green chilies

Asafoetida (Heeng) – a pinch

Fresh coriander leaves

Oil (for frying)

Method

Soak moong dal for 3-4 hours. Drain the water and wash with clean water until the husk comes off. Grind it on a stone grinder (or mixer) into a smooth paste. Add turmeric powder, salt, chopped green chilies, a pinch of asafoetida, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix well. Drop small round portions of the mixture into oil and fry until golden brown.

Aarti Uikey is a social worker and farmer from Madhya Pradesh