Naga cuisine is not a provincial or tribal oddity but a sophisticated culinary tradition worthy of national and international attention

The problem began when jhum cycle lengths were compressed. Population pressure, shrinking community land holdings, and policy discouragement of the practice led many families to cut rotation cycles to five or seven years — too short for the soil to recover, too brief for secondary forest to properly regenerate. At that point, the ecological logic of the system collapses, and the criticism of degradation becomes valid. But the disease is the compression, not the practice itself.

A cuisine under pressure

The threats to Nagaland’s food biodiversity operate at multiple scales simultaneously, which makes them difficult to address with single-point interventions. At the forest level, decades of logging both legal and otherwise combined with the expansion of commercial ginger and areca nut cultivation, have reduced the extent and quality of community forests across several districts. Species that older villagers recall harvesting freely in their youth are now scarce enough to require half a day’s walk. At the household level, the shift is subtler but perhaps more consequential. Younger Nagas, particularly those who have studied in cities or been exposed to packaged food culture through expanding road connectivity and mobile commerce, are increasingly opting for the convenience of processed foods. The fermentation skills that underpin Naga cuisine, the precise timing, the reading of texture and smell, and the knowledge of which container to use and at what altitude are not written down anywhere. They exist in the hands and noses of older women, and they are not being transmitted with the urgency the situation demands. “The forest doesn’t look very different yet. But fewer and fewer people know what to do with what it offers.”

What climate is doing to the larder

Layered over these pressures is the emerging disruption of climate change, whose effects in the Eastern Himalayas and Naga Hills are arriving in ways that interact badly with an already stressed system. Rainfall patterns across Nagaland have grown less predictable over the past two decades. The monsoon’s arrival is later, its intensity in some years greater, its distribution within the season more erratic. For jhum farmers who time their burning, clearing, and planting schedules to the rhythm of the rains, this unpredictability is not an abstraction. It is a bad harvest.