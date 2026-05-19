Petri dish to plate

In science fiction franchise Star Trek, crew members aboard a spaceship would walk up to a wall panel, speak their order, and watch a meal materialise in seconds. The device, named “replicator”, made food from energy, on demand, bypassing agriculture.

The scene was set in the 24th century. But the future, it seems, has arrived early, as the world attempts to grow meat without raising animals, create seafood without fishing, and produce milk without cattle. The methods vary, from growing animal cells in large bioreactors to fermenting microbes to produce proteins. The science goes by many names—cellular agriculture, precision fermentation, alternative proteins. But the target is the same: to decouple food from land, ocean and animal.