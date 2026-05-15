SEHAT mission indicates importance of sustainable food systems in improving public health

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) came together to jointly launch mission ‘SEHAT’ on May 11, 2026. Formally called ‘Science Excellence for Health through Agricultural Transformation’, the initiative aims to connect agriculture, nutrition and public heath through scientific collaboration.

SEHAT brings together two key sectors — health and agriculture — through a whole-of-government and whole-of-systems approach that will integrate science, policy and implementation.

The objective of this national mission-mode programme, as outlined in a press release by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is to create a robust framework leading to healthy food, farms and country.

SEHAT is expected to ensure that agriculture becomes a key determinant of public health outcomes, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The announcement came at a time when the country is facing dual challenges of malnutrition and rising lifestyle disorders. It throws light on the interconnectedness between good food and good health.

The mission highlights the role of food in preventing illnesses, supporting disease management and, thereby, functioning as a medicine, through proper scientific rigour applied to proper food habits and crop selection.

Development of sustainable food systems is one of the many outcomes expected from this initiative. Areas prioritised in the mission include advancement and strengthening of integrated farming systems that combine traditional crop cultivation with fruits, vegetables, animal husbandry and beekeeping. These will increase farmers’ income and bolster rural family nutrition, improve lifestyle and build resilience, Union Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the statement.

The programme also seeks to promote bio-fortified and nutrient enriched crops, as well as traditional grains to improve status of nutrition and address malnutrition.

At the launch event, Chouhan underscored the need to promote organic and sustainable agricultural practices, as key to contributing significantly to improving citizen’s health. He noted that it is time for India to move beyond production volumes. “India must now focus on growing what people should eat for better health”.

Other areas prioritised under the initiative are health and safety measures for farmers and agricultural labourers by reducing pesticide exposure, imbalanced chemical use; dietary solutions for prevention and management of lifestyle diseases; and strengthening One Health preparedness through surveillance, diagnosis and research.

During the announcement, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda called this initiative an outcome of a shift in paradigm as India transitions from a curative healthcare model to a preventive one, which is more holistic and proactive. He also pitched for affordable, homegrown and indigenous solutions, backed by the country’s own research, experiences and evidence-based practices. Towards achieving this, the mission called for stronger inter-sectoral coordination.