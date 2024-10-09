The Green Kitchen Season 2, Episode 2: Gobindbhog rice and Sona Moong Dal from West Bengal

In episode 2 of the second season of The Green Kitchen, food historian and critic Professor Pushpesh Pant and CSE's Vibha Varshney discuss a rice and legume combination from West Bengal.

Moong dal or Vigna radiata is native to India and a small grained variety is roasted and used to prepare a very simple dal with just a little ginger and some basic spices. This is enjoyed with a small grained fragrant rice variety known as Gobindbhog.

Join Professor Pant as he delves into the history of this rice and lentil variety along with their connection to the environment. Enjoy bhaja sonar moonger with gobindbhog rice with us!

The Green Kitchen is a show that celebrates the link between nature, nutrition and livelihood. It showcases foods sourced from local biodiversity.