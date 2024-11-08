The Green Kitchen Season 2, Episode 6: Khesari dal with Javaphool rice from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh

In the sixth episode of the Green Kitchen, food historian and critic Professor Pushpesh Pant and CSE's Vibha Varshney discuss a rice and legume combination from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The use of khesari dal (grass pea) is common among the poor, since it is one of the cheapest legumes and grows easily in fallow fields, can be rotated with any crop and needs little to no investment.

It is also tolerant to drought, salinity and water logging and resistant to pests and biotic stress. Join Professor Pant as he delves into the history of this rice and beans variety along with their connection to the environment.

Enjoy Dal bhaat - Khesari dal with Javaphool rice with us!