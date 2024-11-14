Food
The Green Kitchen Season 2, Episode 7: Sabut moong with Matta rice from Kerala
Discover the cultural significance and history of this staple food combination that fits in well our choice of foods in a climate-risked world
In episode 7 of Green Kitchen, food historian Pushpesh Pant and anchor Vibha Varshney discuss a combination of the coarse but tasty matta rice with indigenous green gram from Kerala.
