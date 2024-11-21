Food
The Green Kitchen Season 2, Episode 8: Manipur Black Rice & Urad Sabut
Generally used to prepare a sweet kheer, this black rice is often paired with sabut urad prepared with colocasia too
With episode 8 of the Green Kitchen, food historian Pushpesh Pant and anchor Vibha Varshney end Season 2 with daal bhaat combination from the state of Manipur.
Generally used to prepare a sweet kheer, this black rice is often paired with sabut urad prepared with colocasia too. Delve into the rich history and cultural significance of rice and pulse combinations enjoyed across the country and their importance in today’s climate-risked world.
The Green Kitchen is a show that celebrates the link between nature, nutrition and livelihood. It showcases foods sourced from local biodiversity.