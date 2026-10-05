The Green Kitchen, Season 5, Episode 1| The rare wild citrus fruit of Manipur

In this season of Green Kitchen, we explore India’s herbs, spices and medicinal plants through diverse food traditions, unique ingredients and the communities connected to them.

Northeast India is considered an important centre of diversity for citrus fruits. In this episode, we explore Heiribob, a little-known wild citrus fruit associated with Manipur. Our search takes us to Humayunpur in Delhi, where we find Heiribob and speak to people familiar with the fruit and its uses.