Food
The Green Kitchen, Season 5, Episode 2 |The Himalayan Super Berry you need to know
Seabuckthorn is a wild berry that grows in the Himalayan region and is known for its distinctive flavour and rich nutritional profile
In this season of Green Kitchen, we explore India’s herbs, spices and medicinal plants through diverse food traditions, unique ingredients and the communities connected to them.
In this episode, we explore seabuckthorn, a wild berry that grows in the Himalayan region, known for its distinctive flavour and rich nutritional profile. Our search takes us to Khari Baoli in Delhi, where we discover more about this unique fruit, its nutritional benefits and the ways it can be used in the kitchen.