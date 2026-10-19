The Green Kitchen, Season 5, Episode 3 | Exploring India’s edible gums and how they are used

In this season of Green Kitchen, we explore India’s herbs, spices and medicinal plants through diverse food traditions, unique ingredients and the communities connected to them.

Did you know that India has many different varieties of edible gums, each with its own source and uses? In this episode, we explore the world of gond, from the trees where it grows to the markets where it is traded and the kitchens where it becomes traditional delicacies like gond laddoos.

Our journey takes us to Khari Baoli in Delhi, where we discover different varieties of edible gums, learn how they are collected and processed, and explore their growing demand. From forests to food, discover the different varieties of India's edible gums and the people, livelihoods and traditions behind them.