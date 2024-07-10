The Green Kitchen: Why is it necessary to diversify our food? | In conversation with Sunita Narain

India has a rich culinary heritage. Our ancestors used local biodiversity to prepare sumptuous meals. They experimented with weeds, tree-borne foods, seeds that can be stored for long periods, plants with short life cycles, and even those parts of cultivated plants that are generally wasted, to create healthy and nutritious recipes.

However, we have steadily lost much of this knowledge and only a few traditional ingredients are now visible in our kitchens. Vestiges of these culinary traditions continue to exist in remote areas of the country.

In the final episode of The Green Kitchen, Vibha Varshney sits with Sunita Narain, the Director General of the Centre For Science and Environment, to discuss the science of food. The discussion focuses on local ingredients that can tackle the ongoing food crisis amid the challenges caused by climate change. Watch the video to learn more.