When India and Japan talk trade, food waste deserves a seat at the table

Japan embraced supermarket and convenience-store chains decades ago, following a broader shift towards modern retail in industrialised economies. Pre-packaged food available around the clock serves urban workforce pressed for time, helping run smoothly a convenience-driven service economy. But the same convenience generates enormous quantities of surplus and wastage. Retailers routinely over-order to avoid empty shelves; products are pulled well before their actual expiry under Japan's informal "one-third rule", which requires delivery within the first third of a product's shelf life and withdrawal from shelves in the final third; and strict visual and aesthetic standards also push still-edible food out of circulation early.

Before this surplus turns into waste, it is routed to food banks—nonprofit intermediaries that collect surplus, donated or soon-to-expire food from retailers, manufacturers and individuals, and redistribute it to those facing food insecurity.

The impact has been striking. By 2023, Japan had cut total food loss by 53 per cent compared to 2000 levels—a 58 per cent reduction in business food loss and a 46 per cent reduction in household food loss. This makes it the only country to have met the SDG12.3 target of halving food loss, seven years ahead of the 2030 deadline.

These gains reflect decades of policy, community action and civil-society involvement. The legal framework includes laws that mandate food waste recycling and promote food loss and waste reduction through reporting of waste; reliable data helps policymakers identify where interventions are needed.

Culture has played a part, too. Japanese officials and practitioners often invoke mottainai, a sense that wasting something useful is regrettable. Public campaigns such as Temaedori, encourage shoppers to choose products at the front of shelves, rather than reaching for those with later expiry dates. Co-operation among food banks, supermarkets, food companies, local authorities, volunteers and small businesses has helped turn that ethos into practical action.

Our fieldwork in Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture, where we visited intermediaries such as Foodbank Yamanashi and Second Harvest Japan, revealed another important feature of the system: food banks can be integrated into local welfare provision. Under Japan’s 2013 Act on Supporting the Self-Reliance of Needy Persons, local authorities and welfare organisations can work with food banks to link food assistance to wider support. Foodbank Yamanashi’s “Lachic” programme, for example, combines food provision with vocational training for single mothers. In this model, reducing waste and alleviating poverty are not separate objectives but parts of a co-ordinated system involving government and civil society.