Why a GI 2.0 revolution should not wait: Transforming heritage labels into sustainable food-system tools in India

Well-governed food GIs unlock layered sustainability benefits across the system: production anchored in local ecologies, on-farm and forest biodiversity, nutrition, and dignified, local value addition for smallholders and women’s groups.

They keep Indian traditional knowledge in active use — from seed preservation to seasonal foraging calendars and fermentation protocols that shape taste and resilience.

The recent millet revival offers a climate-proof point: low-input dryland grains such as Mangalwedha jowar thrive with less water, while dryland livelihoods and landscapes in Maharashtra strengthen together.

At home, credible labels boost consumer awareness, trust, and pride, widening circulation of diverse foods — whether as everyday staples, occasional indulgences, or distinctive gastronomic experiences.

Thus, the result is a whole-system payoff that compounds over time. As these practices travel through finished foods and credible labels, place becomes reputation and reputation becomes soft power, without losing the landscape that made it possible.

Abroad, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)-facilitated GI consignments — Darjeeling tea, Tripura Queen Pineapple, Kashmir saffron, Alphonso and Malda mangoes — show that when traceable origin is paired with quality certificates, batch records, and consistent grading, border clearances are smoother and prices fetch a premium.

Yet the ground reality can jar with the promise. Small producers face forms, fees and jargon. GI boundaries are often mapped far from the villages they cover.

For marginal farmers, tribal producers, and forest foods, consent and benefit sharing are easy to promise and hard to secure. After Odisha’s kai chutney received a GI in January 2024, demand rose and new buyers entered, yet community consent and benefit sharing remained unclear.

After registration, new twists appear. Authorised users trickle in. Big brands help tell the story and grow demand, but without strong governance the premium leaks to intermediaries.

“GI-style” lookalikes crowd shelves because checks and consumer awareness are thin. Quality systems wobble under export-lab scrutiny. Even celebrated GIs can falter at the border, as India’s Basmati did with EU residue-based rejections in 2024.

Payments come late, demand is stop–start, and a hotter, more variable climate outgrows yesterday’s specifications. In some forest and dryland regions, new buyers can push harvests from careful to extractive.

Two risks drive this volatility: Hype without committed buyers, with no anchor contracts or prompt payments, pushing producers from glut to drought; and extractive sourcing, where surges in demand without harvest rules strip landscapes and weaken community control.

None of this is inevitable. It points to the need for a GI 2.0 — where the tag is the start of governance, not the end of the story.