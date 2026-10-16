World Food Day: Getting ‘taradi’ out of the wild

Interviews with farmers pointed to declining availability as a result of changing land use and growing pressure on natural habitats. Exploitation peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, when taradi was harvested both for food and as a source of income amid a lack of alternative livelihoods. The conservation challenge is pressing as limited availability of conventional planting material has hindered large-scale multiplication of the plant. Now, after several years of research RHRTS has developed a way to move taradi from the forest floor to farmers’ fields.

Taradi produces two types of reproductive structures on the same vine. The first are small tuberous structures that develop in the leaf axils, known as cormlets or aerial bulbils. But these occur in relatively small numbers and are produced irregularly, often only after the plant has reached maturity. The second source…