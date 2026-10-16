World Food Day: Getting ‘taradi’ out of the wild

In Himachali folklore, finding an unbroken taradi root is considered a sign of divine luck and favour from forest spirits, a reward for the gatherer’s persistence. The wild tuber can penetrate deep into the ground, making it laborious to extract. Known locally as tardi or tarunkand and scientifically as Dioscorea belophylla, this slender climbing vine grows naturally in the forests of the western Himalayas. According to studies, the species grows in shady forest habitats at elevations of 600-1,000 metres. But that has not deterred its popularity among communities in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, which prize the tuber as a winter delicacy.
It is commonly boiled and prepared as a vegetable. Those wishing to enjoy the seasonal delicacy beyond the harvesting period pickle it and use it in other preserved preparations. Its culinary appeal and limited availability are reflected in its price. Taradi usually sells for Rs 150-200 a kg, but prices can rise to Rs 300-400 during the festival of Shivaratri, when demand increases because of its popularity as a fasting food.
Growing demand, combined with dependence on forest collection, has, however, raised concerns about the sustainability of taradi harvesting. In 2000, researchers at the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station (RHRTS) in Jachh, Himachal Pradesh, surveyed the plant’s natural habitat in the lower-hill region of Kangra district. They found that almost all taradi entering the state’s markets was collected from forests. The number of naturally occurring vines at several forest sites had declined considerably. Subsequent surveys showed that natural germination was about 10 per cent, while establishment was only 1 per cent.
Interviews with farmers pointed to declining availability as a result of changing land use and growing pressure on natural habitats. Exploitation peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, when taradi was harvested both for food and as a source of income amid a lack of alternative livelihoods. The conservation challenge is pressing as limited availability of conventional planting material has hindered large-scale multiplication of the plant. Now, after several years of research RHRTS has developed a way to move taradi from the forest floor to farmers’ fields.
Taradi produces two types of reproductive structures on the same vine. The first are small tuberous structures that develop in the leaf axils, known as cormlets or aerial bulbils. But these occur in relatively small numbers and are produced irregularly, often only after the plant has reached maturity. The second source…
This article was originally published in the October 16-31, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth