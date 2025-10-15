391 million hectares of world’s tropical forest at high risk of loss: UN report

Tropical forests comprising 391 million of the world’s total 1.6 billion hectares forestland are at high risk of loss, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a new report. These forests sustain 53 million people.

In High-risk forests, high-value returns — Co-benefits assessment for decision-makers, UNEP noted that one in every four people living near pantropical forests — about 53 million residing within 5 km of these forests — depend on forests at high risk of loss.

High-risk forests are areas with high carbon stocks, significant additional ecosystem services and a high likelihood of deforestation. Together they cover about 391 million hectares, an area comparable to the size of the European Union landmass.

Africa accounted for the highest number of forest-proximate people living within 5 km of forests, but the Asia-Pacific has the highest number of forest-proximate people living within 5 km of high-risk forests, UNEP observed.

This number represents the minimum extent of tropical forests needed for protection to achieve the 1 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent (GtCO2e) per year emission reduction target while securing co-benefits, according to the report.