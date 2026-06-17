A forest in wait

Even from the vast expanse of the Kotri, the desolate nature of this area in Bastar is evident. Our destination is Abujhmad, a forested tribal settlement which has long been closed to the state; or rather, country. Half a century ago, when Chhattisgarh was part of Madhya Pradesh, the dense forests of Abujhmad became a haven for Maoist insurgents. In 1980, the then Madhya Pradesh government banned entery of outsiders into the forest. This isolated the region’s Madia, Gond, Muria Gond and Hill Muria tribes, together called Abujhmadiya, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

The restriction was lifted by the Chhattisgarh government in 2009. Even then, fear kept people away from the region, according to Laxman Mandavi, president of the Tribal Students’ Organisation in Abujhmad, and my guide to the region. In the past four-five years, with government efforts to clear Maoist insurgents, Abujhmad has become more accessible. On October 16, 2025, Union home minister Amit Shah declared Abujhmad free from Maoist insurgency.