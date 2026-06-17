A mindless denial: District bodies increasingly refuse tribal population's FRA rights

Rajnish Gambhir, founder of Tharu Adiwasi Mahila Mazdoor Kisan Manch, a group fighting for forest rights since 2005, welcomes the order, saying the DLC'S decision was flawed because it ignored FRA's intent, relied on a pre-FRA interim order of the Supreme Court without assessing applicability, and failed to evaluate petitioners' rights. Most experts, however, are not impressed by the high court decision. “The high court order merely reinstates what the law says. The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has already clarified that the 2006 Act, being a subsequent statute, overrides all preceding laws and court judgments of prior date,” says Tushar Dash, executive director of Odisha-based non-profit Vasundhara. He also says that the court's order does not seek accountability from the DLC. "If the DLC's decision contravenes FRA provisions affecting has the rights of the tribal people, it is an offence; but the decision has not questioned how DLC has contravened FRA and sought accountability," he says.

C R Bijoy, an independent rese-archer in resource conflicts, based in Tamil Nadu, holds similar views. "The Court should have categorically declared that the DLC rejection of the claims as illegal, and hence a violation of FRA, constituting an offence under Section 7. It should have ordered the gram sabhas...