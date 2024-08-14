Forest restoration must integrate climate, biodiversity and community needs: Study
A new study published in journal (PNAS) has underscored the importance of an integrated approach to forest restoration. While forests are vital for combating climate change, safeguarding biodiversity and supporting local communities, focusing on a single aspect of restoration is counterproductive, the research published on August 12, 2024 highlighted.
The findings are important considering that ecosystem restoration is complex and has inevitable tradeoffs in environmental and societal outcomes.
For example, managing forests to protect animals like the Bengal tiger or Asiatic elephant is good for biodiversity but may miss out on carbon storage and community needs.
This information is particularly lacking in tropical countries like India, which must balance local societal needs while delivering on ambitious global climate change and biodiversity goals, the paper stated.
The researchers used a framework called Nature’s Contribution to People (NCP), which was developed by Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services in 2017.
Of the total 18 NCPs, the researchers chose three specific ones to study: Climate change mitigation NCP; biodiversity value NCP, which deals with habitats for forest-dependent mammals; and societal NCP, which deals with direct use of restored forests by humans for livelihoods, housing construction material and energy.
They then applied this to large areas of India, evaluating the tradeoffs between forest restoration plans that focus on the achievement of a single NCP and integrated forest restoration plans that aim to jointly achieve multiple NCPs.
Integrated plans give the most benefits, lead author Trisha Gopalakrishna from the University of Exeter . “Integrated plans would deliver over 80 per cent of the benefits in all three areas at once,” the statement added.
The findings revealed that integrated forest restoration plans deliver an average of 83.3 per cent of climate change mitigation NCP, 89.9 per cent of biodiversity value NCP and 93.9 per cent of societal NCP when only one aspect is addressed. Furthermore, this strategy has the potential to benefit 38-41 per cent of the poorest people.
“Integrated plans create a multifunctional landscape with connectivity so people and animals can thrive,” Gopalakrishna stated. “The blueprint we have developed provides an approach to design conservation policies, specifically ecosystem restoration activities.”
The researchers warn that without careful planning, forest restoration could mostly help wealthier groups, leaving poorer communities behind.
India has set ambitious goals for forest restoration and climate action. The authors said by using an integrated approach, the country can lead in sustainable forest restoration, helping the environment, protecting biodiversity and supporting local communities all at once. The findings are not just for India, they provide a model for global forest restoration, especially in the Global South.