How the Abua Bir Dishom Abhiyan in Jharkhand empowers forest dwellers

A 45-year-old woman from Gumla district, Jharkhand, encountered significant difficulties collecting Sal seeds (Shorea robusta) this year due to erratic rainfall, which disrupted the flowering and fruiting cycles of Sal trees.

Sal seeds are vital to the region, serving as a crucial alternative income source to agriculture. These seeds can be converted into bioethanol, a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

Non-timber forest products (NTFP) include various items such as food, beverages, fodder, fuel, medicine, fibre, and biochemicals. Historically, forest dwellers, including Scheduled Tribes and other traditional communities, have been denied their forest rights in India.

However, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers ( Recognition of Forest Rights) Act of 2006, also known as the Forest Rights Act (FRA), was a significant milestone, granting individuals, communities and community resource rights, empowering forest dwellers to manage forest resources collectively and sustainably.

In 2023, the Jharkhand government launched the Abua Bir Dishom Abhiyan to promote awareness about forest rights. This campaign established Forest Rights Committees (FRC) at the village level to facilitate forest rights claims.

The Bir Bandhu initiative, part of this campaign, provides technological support for Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights (CFR) claims through a digital platform. It uses digital platforms to streamline the forest rights claim process and improve transparency between forest dwellers and government officials. These technological interventions enable forest dwellers to document and manage their claims more efficiently.

The initiative also offers training on using these platforms, increasing digital literacy among forest communities. By adopting technology, the campaign enhances forest resource management and helps forest dwellers access broader markets for their NTFPs.

The decision by village Gram Sabhas to shift the community NTFP collection approach from individual to collective, supported by the Abua Bir Dishom Abhiyan's technological tools, aims to boost forest dwellers' resilience against climate variability and economic fluctuations.

The FRA claim process involves several steps:

Introducing the concept within the community. Issuance of a letter by the Mukhiya or Panchayat Secretary for the Gram Sabha. Formation of the Forest Rights Committee (FRC) through the Gram Sabha, ensuring quorum as per guidelines. Informing the Sub-Divisional Level Committee (SDLC) about the FRC formation. Documentation (e.g., Aadhaar card) and area demarcation in collaboration with the community. Holding a joint FRC meeting with neighbouring villages. Conducting physical verification of land by the Revenue and Forest Departments. Issuance of a letter by the Mukhiya or Panchayat Secretary for the Gram Sabha. Holding the concluding Gram Sabha meeting.

The Individual Forest Rights (IFR) process follows the same steps, excluding the joint FRC meeting with neighbouring villages. Additional documents required include Form A, a trace map, a unique identification card (Aadhaar card), a Voter ID, a Ration card, a residential certificate, a caste certificate, a family tree certificate, and Gram Sabha register information.

If the FRA claim process exceeds three months, it must be reorganised and filed again.

The Abua Bir mission, initiated with political support, aims to ensure transparency and authenticity among stakeholders and government officials. The FRA claim process is now channelled through a technology-driven smartphone app called JharFRA. However, communities such as the PVTG, Munda, Oraon and Khadiya tribes face challenges in adapting to this technology due to language barriers and lack of access to smartphones.

FRC members need adequate training to use the JharFRA app effectively. A survey in the Gumla district revealed that Bir Bandhu workers, already engaged in MGNREGA work as Rojgar Sewaks, struggle to devote time to the JharFRA app and the FRA process. They receive no additional compensation for this work, limiting their ability to focus on it.

Some Bir Bandhu workers are also unaware of their duties due to a lack of training and are unwilling to participate. This underscores the need for immediate action and support to bridge the technology gap and ensure equal access to forest rights.

Individual vs collective approach

Individual NTFP collection does not provide market visibility due to the limited collection capacity. To secure higher prices, collectors must stock large quantities of produce and negotiate with local vendors and companies.

Although not all NTFPs are in demand locally, they have global market potential in derivative forms. For instance, Lac, a natural resin from the lac insect (Kerria lacca), has applications in wood finishing, food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, adhesives and sealants. Local collectors, unaware of these applications, often sell raw materials at low prices. By processing the products and using technology for marketing, collectors can access global markets and earn higher incomes.

A study in six blocks of Gumla district explored the impact of CFR and technological interventions on sal seed collectors' income and market access. The study found that individual collection practices limit market visibility and bargaining power.

Collective action and technological interventions are essential for improving market access and income for NTFP collectors. By pooling resources and stocking larger quantities, collectors can negotiate better prices.

Leveraging technology

Technology can bridge the gap between local collectors and global markets through digital platforms, mobile apps and e-commerce solutions.

Tribal-dominated areas in Jharkhand heavily depend on forests for their livelihood. These communities need to be technologically active to market their forest produce effectively. Several constraints and barriers must be addressed to improve their economic prospects.

Digital platforms such as Open Network Digital Commerce, Amazon, Flipkart, Indiamart, Tribals Marketplace and Etsy offer significant opportunities for NTFP collectors to reach broader markets and secure better prices. These platforms connect sellers directly with buyers, bypassing intermediaries who exploit primary producers with low prices.

Additionally, these platforms can help brand and market NTFPs, highlighting their unique qualities and sustainable harvesting practices to attract conscious consumers globally.

The National Rural Livelihood Mission promotes entrepreneurship in rural areas through initiatives like the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) at the block level. SVEP aims to build an ecosystem for rural entrepreneurs by providing financial assistance, skill development, and market linkages.

Integrating technological support with entrepreneurial training empowers rural communities to leverage digital platforms effectively.

Despite the potential of digital platforms, significant barriers exist, particularly for women. In India, the gender gap in mobile internet usage has decreased from 40 per cent to 30 per cent, but disparities remain. Mobile ownership is at 85 per cent for men and 75 per cent for women, with only 37 per cent of women using mobile internet compared to 53 per cent of men, according to the 2023 report by Global System for Mobile Communications Association.

These statistics highlight the need for targeted interventions to ensure women have equal access to technology.

Overcoming barriers

To prepare for afforestation, gather high-quality, locally available seeds from well-ripened fruits or those that have naturally fallen undamaged beneath trees. Ideal seeds include sal, neem, tamarind, mango, jackfruit, mahua, jamun and custard apple.

The reduced production of sal seeds has significantly affected the livelihoods of local community members who rely on NTFPs as an alternate income source.

Villagers reported a notable decrease in earnings from Sal seed collection compared to previous years. Faced with reduced availability, community members have shown resilience by venturing deeper into the forest and covering larger areas to gather adequate amounts. This adaptability has increased their workload and the time required for collection.

A community-led initiative called 'Seed Ball' has been adopted by forest dwellers in Gumla. A seed ball is a mixture of soil, clay and seeds to spread native plants.

Seed balls protect seeds and keep them in place until they receive enough water to grow, typically through rainfall. The clay and soil protect seeds from heavy winds and the sun's heat, and the hard clay casing may discourage animals from eating the seeds.

To prepare seed balls, locally available resources such as fertile soil, rice husk or dry vegetation fibres, cow dung and neem cake powder are mixed with cow urine diluted in water (100 ml per litre).

Last year, 128,787 seed balls were prepared in Gumla district, comprising six blocks, Gumla, Ghaghra, Raidih, Palkot, Basia and Kamdara. Seed balls are highly effective for promoting greenery, especially in challenging and arid terrains. The success ratio varies according to irrigation facilities, with 93 per cent and 56 per cent of seed ball germination being successful with and without irrigation, respectively, in our surveyed region.

The claim process for forest rights remains cumbersome and challenging for tribal communities to navigate independently. Often an agent, either from a non-profit or a government official, is required.

The Abua Bir Dishom Campaign was initiated because, even after many years of the FRA being passed, many people are still unaware of their rights. Even in areas where people know the law, they often do not understand the implementation process.

Providing digital literacy training specifically targeted at women can help bridge the knowledge gap and empower them to use technology effectively. Implementing programmes that offer subsidised mobile phones and internet packages for women can increase their access to digital tools.

Ensuring that policies and initiatives like NRLM and SVEP include specific provisions to address gender disparities in technology access and usage. Establishing women’s groups or cooperatives that collectively manage and promote NTFPs on digital platforms can enhance their bargaining power and market reach.

By addressing these constraints and barriers, tribal communities in Jharkhand can better leverage technology to market their forest produce, improve their livelihoods, and achieve sustainable economic development.

Rajat Singh Yadav is a research scholar with the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. Sarwar Quraishi is Block Coordinator, PRADAN NGO. Mayank Aggarwal is pursuing Economic (Hons.) at Hansraj College, Delhi University

Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.