In Chhattisgarh’s forest villages, tribal women carry the labour but middlemen take the margins

Seventy-year-old Dhamshila returns home with a heavy load of medicinal herbs on her head after spending the day in the forests of Nagari block in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district.

Outside her one-room house, exhausted and sweating, she unties the bundle and begins sorting the wild herbs she has collected. The work will continue through the night.

“It took me the whole day to collect about five kilos of herbs. Tomorrow, if I give it to the middleman, he will pay me Rs 40 to Rs 50, at Rs 10 a kilo,” she said.

Dhamshila knows the herbs will be sold for much more in the market. But the nearest market is about 40 kilometres away and she cannot afford transport. “What can we do? At least the middleman gives us something. Government procurement agencies do not come to our area,” she said.

Her experience reflects a wider problem faced by tribal forest collectors in Chhattisgarh, where minor forest produce is directly linked to livelihoods. Women do most of the collection, while men often take part in selling the produce.

Down To Earth spoke to forest produce collectors in seven villages of Nagari block, one of the largest forest produce-collecting areas in Dhamtari district. Most said they had been forced for years to sell their produce to middlemen at low prices.

Chhattisgarh has 44 per cent of its land under forests and about 32 per cent of its population belongs to tribal communities.