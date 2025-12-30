Institutional expertise meets judicial confusion in the Aravalli hills definition case

On November 20, 2025, the Supreme Court accepted a definition of the Aravalli Range based on a 100-metre elevation threshold above the surrounding land. On December 29, it stayed this very judgment and referred the matter back for reconsideration. The pause itself signals that the judgment warrants re-examination. As the court prepares to revisit the issue, several questions merit careful consideration.

An institutional tension requiring clarity

The November judgment sought to resolve what it described as “definitional chaos” across states. Yet the prior protection regime, though complex, was largely coherent. The 1992 notification under the Environment (Protection) Act (S.O. 319(E)) defined Aravalli areas through forest classifications and revenue categories such as Gair Mumkin Pahar, which explicitly identified these lands. In Haryana, Section 4 orders under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (1992) protected designated villages. In Delhi, notifications under the Indian Forest Act covered the Delhi Ridge. These overlapping mechanisms, administered state by state, provided consistent legal protection through four decades of Supreme Court oversight in the MC Mehta and Godavarman proceedings.

What was not chaotic was the technical definition. In its 2010 Status Report to the Supreme Court, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) defined the Aravallis using slope-based criteria (a gradient greater than 3 degrees), with a 100-metre foothill buffer and a 500-metre inter-hill distance. This definition was grounded in decades of ecological analysis of how the range functions: as a barrier to desertification, a water recharge system, and a wildlife corridor.

The November 20 judgment replaced this approach with a simplified elevation-based metric: hills rising more than 100 metres above the surrounding land, with the range defined as two or more Aravalli hills within 500 metres of one another. The judgment notes that “the Committee” recommended this approach. What is less clearly stated is that the Committee included representatives from the FSI, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC)—which had earlier been asked to examine the issue, but whose findings were largely set aside—and the Geological Survey of India (GSI). These are precisely the institutions whose prior analyses favoured different criteria.

By situating these institutions within a committee recommending a position they had not previously endorsed, their potential dissent was structurally pre-empted. They were unable to act as independent voices before the court in support of the ecological criteria they had earlier advanced.

The court’s amicus curiae, K Parameshwar, argued in favour of the FSI’s slope-based definition, but without institutional backing. This configuration, whether intentional or incidental, requires clarification as the court reconvenes. Did the FSI, CEC and GSI genuinely support the 100-metre definition, or were they positioned in a way that prevented meaningful challenge to a predetermined recommendation?

Unresolved claims

The central argument against the 100-metre definition is quantitative. An internal assessment attributed to the Government’s own FSI reportedly noted that, of 12,081 documented Aravalli hills measuring 20 metres or more in height, only 1,048—approximately 8.7 per cent—exceed 100 metres. Environmental groups and independent researchers have cited this figure . Subsequently, the FSI formally denied having conducted any such study . This creates a factual ambiguity that the court must resolve. Notably, the Supreme Court itself refers to this figure in its December 29, 2025 judgment.

What is not in dispute, however, is the underlying geomorphological reality: the Aravalli Range consists predominantly of small ridges and hillocks, not towering peaks. A 100-metre threshold will inevitably exclude the majority of documented hills. The significance of this exclusion lies not in statistics, but in ecology.

The Aravallis’ critical functions maintaining continuity as a barrier against desert sands, sustaining grassland habitats, recharging aquifers, and enabling wildlife movement — depend on the integrity of the range as a whole, not on the prominence of individual peaks. The twelve identified gaps through which Thar Desert sands drift towards the north-eastern plains are critical precisely because smaller hills between them have degraded or disappeared. These modest landforms perform essential ecological work.

A spatial analysis conducted by the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), using a 100-metre height threshold and a 30-metre Digital Elevation Model, indicates that more than 70 per cent of Rajasthan’s current Aravalli extent — covering 18,092 villages and spanning 83,380.9 square kilometres — is likely to be delisted under the new notification. This is roughly equivalent to delisting an area comparable in size to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The projected losses are even more severe in Gujarat and Haryana, where 82 per cent of the current Aravalli extent is at risk of denotification. Delhi would lose its entire Aravalli extent unless protected through other legal instruments.

The analysis estimates a loss of nearly 41.8 per cent of natural vegetation in Rajasthan’s Aravallis, including two-thirds of the state’s savanna grasslands, all of its sand dunes, and 18.35 square kilometres of forest. Comparable losses are projected for Haryana’s Aravallis (41.2 per cent) and Gujarat’s Aravallis (32 per cent). Alarmingly, all natural vegetation within the Delhi Aravallis is at risk.