Supreme Court stays its recent verdict on defining Aravalli hills and ranges

The Supreme Court of India has stayed its earlier order approving a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, after observing that the recommendations of the expert committee appointed by the court had been misconstrued.

The court said the committee’s report, which was accepted by it on November 20, 2025 had led to confusion and concern, particularly over its implications for mining activity and ecological protection in the Aravalli region.

The decision, which also led to large scale protests in Rajasthan and Haryana, came amid fears that the definition could weaken safeguards against mining and lead to further environmental degradation.

The earlier directions had also required the central government to prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli range.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice A G Masih took suo motu cognisance of the matter on December 28 and ordered an urgent hearing the following day.

Environmentalists have expressed significant concern over the potential misinterpretation and improper implementation of the newly adopted definition and the Supreme Court directions, the bench stated in its order. “This public dissent and criticism appear to stem from the perceived ambiguity and lack of clarity in certain terms and directives issued by this court. Consequently, there is a dire need to further probe and clarify to prevent any regulatory gaps that might undermine the ecological integrity of the Aravalli region,” it said.

Nearly 50 per cent of the Aravallis’ area would become vulnerable to mining if the new definition accepted, a Down To Earth (DTE) analysis had found.