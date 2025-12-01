Jharkhand’s leaves of hope

Ranch is today the pulsating heart of Jharkhand. But if one looks closely, one can easily spot the Adivasi culture and identity for preserving which, the state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

The surest signs to sight tribal culture are the roadside markets of Ranchi. Resembling a tribal haat, these markets have tribal women selling leaf bowls and forest-collected twigs which serve as natural toothbrushes.