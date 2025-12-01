Forests

Jharkhand’s leaves of hope

Non-timber forest produce helps sustain livelihoods of local tribal communities for whom the state was formed in 2000
It has been 25 years since Jharkhand was formed as a new state for preserving Adivasi culture, identity and rights. In modern, pulsating Ranchi, it is not difficult to spot traces of Adivasi culture. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Ranch is today the pulsating heart of Jharkhand. But if one looks closely, one can easily spot the Adivasi culture and identity for preserving which, the state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

The surest signs to sight tribal culture are the roadside markets of Ranchi. Resembling a tribal haat, these markets have tribal women selling leaf bowls and forest-collected twigs which serve as natural toothbrushes.

These women are selling natural leaf bowls and twigs that serve as natural toothbrushes. These are made from non-timber forest produce sourced from the forests of Jharkhand and are a hallmark of Adivasi identity.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Jharkhand produces non-timber forest produce (NTFP) in large quantities. NTFP includes items like sal leaves, mahua flowers and seeds, tamarind, chironji, lac, and various fruits and vegetables such as mango, jamun, and siali leaves.

These products not only support local food security but also sustain Adivasi livelihoods and the local economy.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

These products are a significant source of income and livelihood for Jharkhand’s tribal communities. They support food security and the local economy through collection, processing, and sale.

