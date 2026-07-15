Madhya Pradesh's Korku adivasis demand removal of forest encroachments

The indigenous Korku community of Madhya Pradesh have demanded the forest department and district administration to remove encroachments from forest lands.

Nearly 2,000 community members from 150 villages from Khandwa and Burhanpur districts depending on the forest for sustenance held a march to convey their demands to the chief minister of the state.

Korku community leader Umakant Patil alleged ongoing illegal encroachments by the Bharela and Bhilala tribal communities known to be native to Khargone, Alirajpur, Badwai and Jhabua districts of the state.

“Since 2020 there have been visible and rapid illegal occupation and forest clearing by outsiders which have reduced forest cover, disturbed wildlife habitats and affected the customary access of local tribal communities to minor forest produce such as mahua, chironji, tendu leaves, gums, medicinal plants and fuelwood,” he said.

The community alleged that the continuous degradation of forests was reported around Amakhujri in the Gudi Forest Range.

Patil said that the two adivasi communities accused of encroachments had filed for Community Forest Rights as per the provisions of the FRA, 2006 at different stages, but majority of the claims were rejected.

“In June, the forest department and district administration reached out to them when the sowing season had begun, asking them to vacate the forest land as they had no claim over the land and, thus, agriculture activity. However, they refused to move,” Patil told Down To Earth.

The forest department with the help of the district administration removed encroachments, after which the Korku adivasi community demanded further action and reclaimed the forest land. “We want to protect our forests as our livelihoods depend on it,” Patil added.

In a written statement, the residents of Jambupani village in Burhanpur district said that degradation of forest and fertile land to be replaced by agricultural land has created issues of grazing their cattle. They claimed that sustenance of their livelihood depends on the forest.

The Adivasi community has urged the state government to strengthen the protection of forests and remove encroachments that have sustained their culture and livelihoods for generations.

The written appeal also sought stronger support for Joint Forest Management institutions, continued removal of illegal encroachments from forest land, permanent measures to prevent re-encroachment and additional drives of forest personnel to ensure in lawful enforcement.