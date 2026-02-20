Forests

Rural Bihar still reliant on firewood

Collecting and using firewood as fuel impacts trees, common lands, and fragile ecosystems, besides human health
Rural Bihar still reliant on firewood
Rural Bihar is very much reliant on firewood as fuel.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

The rural areas of Bihar, India’s second-most populous state, are still very much dependent on firewood as fuel.

While Union government schemes have attempted to help the state transition to Liquefied Petroleum Gas, many of Bihar’s hinterland areas continue to rely on collected fuel—often from forest floors or agricultural waste.

Rural Bihar still reliant on firewood
Branches are often collected from the forest floor or lopped off from trees. It is a time- and energy-consuming activity that is usually done by women and children.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Collecting firewood remains mostly the domain of women and children and traditionally involves significant time and labour.

Rural Bihar still reliant on firewood
It not only results in forest degradation but also harms human health as a result of indoor pollution.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The collection and use of firewood as fuel has harmful impacts on trees, common lands, and fragile ecosystems, besides human health.

Many do not just collect fallen branches but also cut live trees, which leads to forest degradation. Moreover, such branches are usually used as fuel indoors, leading to severe health problems due to indoor smoke.

Bihar
Children
Women
Firewood
Indoor Pollution
LPG

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in